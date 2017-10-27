Submissions Now Open for Cynopsis Buyer & Planner Awards

“We’re looking forward to shining a light on the most creative and dynamic media buyers and planners right now, the people reshaping the business,” says Roberta Caploe, Publisher, Cynopsis Media.

Cynopsis is announcing the call for entries for the second annual Media Buyer & Planner Awards, honoring today's top advertising talent in linear and digital content. Entries are being accepted now, free of charge, through November 10, 2017. Honorees will be celebrated at the TV Award gala in NYC in February 2018.

“Today’s media landscape requires innovation, agility and original thinking,” says Roberta Caploe, Publisher, Cynopsis Media. “We’re looking forward to shining a light on the most creative and dynamic media buyers and planners right now, the people reshaping the business.”

In order to be eligible, the nominee must have worked in their position from September 2016 - September 2017. Previous honorees represented the following companies: Bandy Carroll Hellige, Carat, Compass Point/McCann, Deutsch, Havas, Horizon Media, IMM, Mediacom, Media Storm, MediaVest/Spark, Mindshare, Zenith and more. (Enter Online Now).

For submission questions, contact Cathy Pearson at cathyp(at)cynopsis(dot)com. For sponsorship information, contact VP of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

About Cynopsis Media:

Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister dailies Cynopsis Digital and Cynopsis Sports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

