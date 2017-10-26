Lakeview Health Announces New Vice President of Intake Services

George Kocher Developing businesses and optimizing customer service operations is a strong suit of mine and I am excited to help enhance Lakeview Health’s admission and intake services by increasing visibility, data tracking and reporting.

George Kocher has joined Lakeview Health and will serve as the vice president of intake services for the center, which is a leader in the treatment of addiction and psychiatric disorders. Kocher will provide leadership and guidance to the intake center team and will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of their operations.

“Lakeview Health will benefit greatly from George Kocher joining our leadership team and guiding our intake center staff,” CEO Roy M. Serpa explained.

Kocher graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts in development sociology with an emphasis on applied economics and management. Kocher brings experience in business development, analytics and leadership. He most recently served as director of admissions management at Sunspire Health where he strategically led a team of 55 admissions coordinators, improved call center operations and implemented new processes that led to helping even more individuals find hope and healing from addiction.

“Developing businesses and optimizing customer service operations is a strong suit of mine and I am excited to help enhance Lakeview Health’s admission and intake services by increasing visibility, data tracking and reporting,” said Kocher.

As vice president of intake services, Kocher will educate and mentor the staff to provide effective approaches to help make patients feel welcome and ready to change their lives. Keith Arnold, CMO explains that “the intake services team is the first point of contact for many of our patients, families and referring professionals. They are responsible for helping connect individuals with treatment resources, facilitating insurance verifications and ultimately finding a way for that person to get the help they need, whether that is with Lakeview Health or another center that fits their specific needs. This is such a crucial role in the organization.”

About Lakeview Health

Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit http://www.LakeviewHealth.com.