Final Opportunities at Valletta

The Pieta quick move-in townhome is the last remaining townhome available for purchase at Valletta in Boca Raton. Those interested are encouraged to stop by for a tour. All homeowners have access to onsite amenities including a community pool, pavilion, dog park, playground, park and gated entrance.

K. Hovnanian® Homes has announced that Valletta, a new townhome community in Boca Raton, is approaching sellout. The community currently has one luxury townhome left and it is available for quick move-in. Those interested in learning more about this final opportunity are encouraged to stop by for a tour.

“We are pleased to offer this final townhome at Valletta for immediate move-in,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida. “Prospective homeowners will love our beautiful Boca Raton location highlighted by spectacular onsite amenities.” All homeowners have access to onsite amenities including a community pool, pavilion, dog park, playground, park and gated entrance.

The last remaining home at Valletta is located at 100 NW 69th Circle, #27, Homesite 76. It is the Pieta home design and features 2,496 sq. ft. of 2-story living space with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a home office and two-car garage. This home is priced at $499,990*.

Some of the fabulous features that this Pieta home design includes: kitchen with island, 42” maple cabinetry, stainless appliances and large pantry, owner’s suite with large walk-in closet and private balcony, owner’s bath with soaking tub, separate shower and two sink vanities, loft with balcony, a third balcony outside bedroom 2 and a covered lanai. Both spacious secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets.

Located in Palm Beach County, Valletta is just minutes from beautiful Boca Raton beaches that offer miles of spectacular coastline. The community is also in close proximity to Red Reef Park, an ideal spot to snorkel and enjoy the Florida outdoors. This 60+ acre park has a mile of beachfront for relaxation and swimming while surfers claim the south end.

Please call 561-220-0570 for more information or to set an appointment with our sales consultant for this home tour. Visit khov.com/Valletta.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian’s investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at khov.com.

*Pricing, availability and eligibility are subject to change without notice. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or natural origin.