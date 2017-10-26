Amica Insurance has once again received the “Highest Customer Satisfaction Among National Homeowners Insurers” ranking in the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Home Insurance StudySM. This marks the 16th year in a row that Amica has finished in the top spot.

Amica’s score of 866 (on a 1,000-point scale) is 58 points higher than the national average and 2 points higher than its score in 2016.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by J.D. Power for all of our hard work,” said Robert A. DiMuccio, chairman, president and CEO of Amica. “This award belongs to all of our employees – they earn it with each helpful interaction they have with our customers.”

The study measures overall customer satisfaction based on five factors: interaction, policy offerings, price, billing process and policy information, and claims. To learn more about the study, click here.

(Amica Mutual received the highest numerical score among rank-eligible home insurers in the J.D. Power 2002-2017 U.S. Home Insurance Studies. 2017 study based on 12,345 total responses among 30 providers, measuring the opinions of costumer with their current home insurer, surveyed June-July 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.)

About Amica Insurance

Amica Mutual Insurance Co., the nation’s oldest mutual insurer of automobiles, was founded in 1907. The company, based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, is a national writer of auto, home, marine and umbrella insurance. Life coverage is available through Amica Life Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary. Amica employs more than 3,800 people in 44 offices across the country. For more information, visit Amica.com.

