Orasi Software, a quality-focused, Atlanta-based software reseller and professional services company, today announced that Richard White and Terry Brennan have joined the Orasi team to launch the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) division. The new division will provide high-level strategic consulting and execution services to help Orasi clients accelerate agile delivery,improve DevOps pipeline efficiency, and drive operational excellence. The duo will also help business leaders within Orasi’s client base develop a strategic technology vision and navigate complex transformations.

“Richard and Terry are well positioned to help us provide thought leadership and strategic direction to our large set of existing clients, as well as future prospects, as we move upstream into the agile world—and downstream into the DevOps community,” said Orasi CEO Nick Kavadellas. “Both Richard and Terry have a long history of delivering complex, quality-focused solutions to clients while growing business relationships.”

White spent the last 17 years leading management and technology consulting practices for Atlanta-based North Highland and Midtown Consulting Group, specializing in IT strategy, portfolio and project management, business process and operational controls. For 13 years prior to that, he served in a variety of technology leadership roles with software and technology service companies, including application development, database design, business intelligence, and software development activities and architecture.

Brennan spent the last 12 years as a CIO services and technology content expert for North Highland,

specializing in establishing, delivering, and rescuing complex, strategic agile-based programs, cloud

initiatives, and operating frameworks. Terry is a thought leader in numerous areas across the spectrum of IT software and DevOps delivery systems. Before that, Terry spent 17 years working with industry and technology companies in a variety of leadership roles focused on development, the software development lifecycle, software architectures, IT governance, and standards and operations.

About the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) Division

The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) division helps clients accelerate agile delivery, improve DevOps pipeline efficiency, and drive operational excellence. The ATS team partners with IT leadership to develop strategic technology vision, navigate complex transformations, and provide leadership/management for critical technology initiatives. From initial implementations to enterprise rollouts, Orasi provides the expertise and experience to accelerate its client’s return on investment.

About Orasi Software, Inc.

For more than 15 years, Orasi has been an industry-leading provider of software quality assurance services, helping customers achieve excellence with market-leading test management, test automation, enterprise testing, environment hosting, and mobile testing technologies. Orasi offers on-site training and a three-tier consulting services model to provide the right mix of personnel and services, at the right price, for every company. Additionally, Orasi has established strategic sales and support services partnerships with HPE (Micro Focus), SAP, XebiaLabs, AppDynamics, and others. Orasi continues to expand its offerings across the entire software delivery spectrum, from data analytics and visualization services to end-to-end continuous delivery and open source tooling. For more information, please visit the Orasi company website: http://www.orasi.com.

