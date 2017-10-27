BioPharma Global Announces Chief Science Officer

BioPharma Global, a US-based biotech non-profit focused primarily on rare disease and orphan drug development, announced today that Dr. Sandra Heibel has joined the organization as Chief Science Officer. Dr. Heibel, trained under noted orphan drug expert Dr. Marlene E. Haffner, brings with her extensive knowledge of regulatory strategy, scientific writing, regulatory submissions, drug development research for rare diseases, and project management. In her new role as Chief Science Officer, Dr. Heibel will direct and work with the BioPharma Global team to complete all regulatory projects, interface with clients, and lead non-profit giving initiatives.

BioPharma Global was founded in January 2017 when CEO James LaFlamme recognized an opportunity to create a one-stop shop for those working in the rare disease drug development space. To this end, the organization offers a wide range of services including strategy development, FDA and EMA regulatory submissions for orphan products, executive recruiting, and more.

“I’m thrilled to have joined BioPharma Global as CSO and believe strongly that this organization will make a significant impact on the rare disease drug industry by improving – and simplifying – the processes through which these important drugs are developed and approved,” said Dr. Heibel.

Rare diseases are those affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the US. Because of the limited market for the drugs used to treat these diseases, the process of researching, developing, and getting approval for rare disease drugs can be onerous and expensive. BioPharma Global aims to improve this process by serving as a regulatory partner and offering a wide range of services at notably lower rates than those charged by for-profit companies in the industry.

For more information about BioPharma Global and the organization’s services, please visit http://www.biopharmaglobal.com.