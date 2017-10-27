ArmorText Names Dr. Harry G. Broadman to Its Advisory Board

I’m hearing monthly from C-suite executives and corporate board members no matter their location or nationality that operating in an increasingly insecure global communications environment is exposing their operations to ever new—and often undetected—risks

Today, ArmorText, the developer of a secure messaging and file-sharing platform for companies in domestic and international markets, announced the appointment of Dr. Harry G. Broadman to its Advisory Board. Broadman is a former private equity executive, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) senior managing director, White House trade negotiator, Rand Corporation consultant, and Harvard faculty member. He has spent 36 years providing strategic and operational advice to the senior-most executives of publicly- and privately-owned firms on reducing risks while exploiting opportunities in global markets.

“Many companies were hit hard in 2017 by global ransomware attacks, targeted hacks, and phishing scams,” said Navroop Mitter, Founder and CEO of ArmorText. “In every instance the affected companies had to undergo extensive cyber-security risk assessments to determine if their systems were safe to use in the future. Most had no reliable and secure crisis management communications tools in place before the attacks occurred. Needless to say, corporate boards and C-Suites found themselves in a world of technological, financial and reputational hurt. That has led us to believe that educating the front office is as important as advising those that manage the enterprise’s IT infrastructure. To this end, Harry has a lot to offer.”

Broadman is currently CEO and Managing Partner of Proa Global Partners LLC, a cross-border transaction advisory firm specializing in reducing exposure to the risks of investing in high growth emerging markets. The firm’s clients include large corporations, private equity firms, pension funds, family offices and sovereign wealth funds. He is also on the faculty of Johns Hopkins University, a monthly global business columnist for Forbes, Gulf News and Newsweek, and a sought-after speaker by business executives.

“I’m hearing monthly from C-suite executives and corporate board members”, said Broadman, “no matter their location or nationality that operating in an increasingly insecure global communications environment is exposing their operations to ever new—and often undetected—risks, whether from external parties, such as competitors, state adversaries, or terrorists, or even internal colleagues who do not have ‘a need to know’. It’s dawning on them”, Broadman continued, “one way or another, these challenges are a weight on their organization’s performance and reputations, possibly hugely significant in scale and impact.”

“Harry has an entrepreneurial, hands-on attitude, and a genuine understanding of the globalization of markets, the interdependencies of businesses, and the fast-paced world of threats confronting enterprises and nation-states”, commented Mitter. “That makes him uniquely qualified to credibly convey to senior-level executives the sizeable benefits that would come from their organizations’ utilization of the most innovative secure enterprise collaboration and crisis management tools.”

Broadman recently stepped down from PwC, where he founded and led the firm’s global business growth and risk-mitigation management consulting practice. Previously, he worked at Albright Capital Management, a private equity fund focused on emerging markets. In earlier positions, he was U.S. Assistant Trade Representative, where he sat on the Board of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and served on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), Chief of Staff of the President's Council of Economic Advisers, and a World Bank official in China, Russia and Africa. He received an A.B. in economics, magna cum laude, from Brown University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Michigan.

“I’m delighted to advise ArmorText’s leadership how best to bring to the attention of such executives how ArmorText’s offerings protect sensitive corporate conversations and materials, including those related to high value transactions and legal matters, from bulk-hacks and unauthorized third-party access, and also serve as secure, redundant crisis management tools in the event of a ransomware attack or hack that would otherwise take down a company’s entire network,” said Broadman. “ArmorText’s combination of strong encryption, enterprise governance and information lifecycle controls packaged in an easy to use application that can operate on any mobile device, tablet, or desktop, and scales quickly is essential. The firm is on the cutting edge of where secure communications need to be.”