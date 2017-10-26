S.J. Gorowitz Accounting and Tax Services, P.C. (SJG), an award-winning North Atlanta CPA firm, is pleased to announce founder Stacey Gorowitz has received the 2017 Five Star Wealth Manager award in the Certified Public Accountant category. This is the third year Gorowitz has been recognized by Five Star Professional in the Greater Atlanta area.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award is the largest and most widely published awards program in the financial services industry. Award criteria is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, incorporating input from peers and firm leaders, client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.

“I am honored to receive the Five Star award for the third year,” said Stacey Gorowitz, CEO of SJG. “The entire SJG team is committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and share my passion for serving as trusted advisors in the community.”

About S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C.

S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. (SJG), is an Alpharetta based Certified Public Accounting (CPA) and business advisory firm specializing in the needs of expanding and emerging businesses and business owners. SJG offers the industry focused experience of a large firm and the personal approach of a boutique consultancy. Our clients trust us to help them build their business and oversee their finances and business components. For more information on SJG, please visit http://www.sjgorowitz.com.