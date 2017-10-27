This Christmas, Mexico’s Grand Velas Resorts bring the joy and wonder of the holiday season to guests with their ensuite tree decorating, holiday-themed activities, and additional “gifts.” When booking by November 30th, up to two children (ages 4 -12) are complimentary at the resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit. Stays at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit also include a $50 spa or golf credit per adult per night, $30 spa credit for teen treatments, 45% discount on nightly teen (ages 13-15) rates and 10% discount in the resort’s boutique. At Grand Velas Los Cabos, holiday travelers also receive 50% off kids and teen rates, a $50 spa credit per adult per night, 10% discount in the resort's boutique, and early check-in or late check-out.

Travelers can bring their celebrations to Grand Velas with a robust schedule of themed activities and insuite Christmas trees (pre-decorated or with ornaments to decorate as a family). Toys for both boys and girls range from Barbie and Angry Birds to a remote-controlled Minion Mobile and variety of Legos. Everything can be easily pre-selected from an online gift shop prior to arrival, including preference of ornaments, tree toppers and gifts for under the tree. Guests are also able to donate toys online to the Center for the Caring of Children with Cancer, a non-profit institution dedicated to serving children and teenagers with cancer.



Holiday activities at the resorts range from daily themed shows, picnic parties and Drive-in Movies to Mexican posada, Santa’s Workshop, Christmas cards and even a letter to Santa. Teens enjoy dedicated lounges with everything from video games, Xbox Kinect, and karaoke to special activities like urban dance classes and non-alcoholic mixology classes. For younger children, Kids’ Clubs offer a safe, fun and creative environment to engage in interactive activities. Designated reading, arts & crafts, videogame and movie theatre spaces complement outdoor offerings such as soccer and treasure hunts. Babies also get VIP treatment at Grand Velas Los Cabos with a designated baby concierge to assist with everything from baby’s first haircut, which comes with special pampering and a certificate celebrating the milestone, to cribs, Mexican toys, baby floats, baby clothes, and gentle bath and shampoo gels. Nanny service is available on advance notice.



All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. Rates start at $495 at Grand Velas Los Cabos, $497 at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and $783 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya. Rates are per adult per night based on double occupancy. Rates for teens (ages 13-15) are $200 per night at the Grand Velas resorts, not inclusive of the discount. Up to two children (ages 4 -12) stay free insuite with a minimum one adult at Grand Velas in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit. Rates for children at Grand Velas Los Cabos are $100, not inclusive of the discount. Christmas trees and gifts must be pre-ordered by December 15th. Christmas trees start at $500. To make arrangements prior to arrival, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://velasresorts.com/christmas/.

About Grand Velas Resorts:

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, Grand Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos have earned more than 43 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for their services and facilities include Virtuoso’s “Best Spa”, Conde Nast Johansens’ “Most Excellent Resort” and “Most Excellent Spa Hotel” and the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences’ 5 Star Diamond Award. Properties include Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, an all-suites and spa resort located just 15 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta on Banderas Bay, and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, located five minutes from Playa del Carmen, with jungle and beach settings. Opened in late 2016, Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. Grand Velas Resorts feature spacious accommodations, spas, a unique culinary experience at a selection of restaurants, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness centers, personal concierge service, state of the art conference centers, extensive family programs, fully stocked mini bar and more. Grand Velas Resorts are operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.