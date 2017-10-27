The Alter Anti-Gravity Treadmill helps patients Rehab Faster and Safer.

October 2017 - Atlantic Spine Center announces that the Alter Anti-Gravity Treadmill, the world’s first and only treadmill using NASA based anti-gravity technology, has been installed to help patients in their short-term rehabilitation programs. According to physical therapist Sridhar Yalamanchili, MSPT and director of rehabilitation at Atlantic Spine Center, “the Alter Anti-Gravity Treadmill helps patients Rehab Faster and Safer.”

The treadmill offers Stride Smart, a real-time video analysis system which analyzes weight bearing symmetry, step length symmetry, pain recording and other metrics to optimize normal gait (walking) pattern.

With the AlterG, patients can run and walk without bearing their entire weight, reducing the impact on the body to optimize rehabilitation and physical therapy outcomes. Its Differential Air Pressure (DAP) technology applies a lifting force to the body that reduces weight on the lower extremities and allows precise unweighting – up to 80% of a person’s body weight, so people can find exactly where the pain stops and natural movement feels good again.

Atlantic Spine Center helps people with back pain, lower extremity pain, and limitations using this state of the art technology. The AlterG is being used in post-operative recovery from total hip, knee replacements, ACL and other knee and hip surgeries. By reducing the effect of gravity, people with arthritis in the hips, knees or lower back are able to exercise without pain. Geriatric patients are able to improve their balance and conditioning without the fear of falling. The AlterG assists in weight loss by helping people burn more calories; go farther and faster than they normally can. For athletes, it helps in active recovery after a strenuous workout, game or race.

Benefits of training and rehabilitating on the AlterG

According to Yalamanchili, “there are multitude of benefits when training and rehabilitating on the AlterG.” Patients can use the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill to recover from injury and surgery because it allows them to immediately do partial weight bearing exercises. Patients with neurological disorders maintain, and in some cases, even regain functionality and mobility working with the AlterG. It is also used as a motivational tool for obese patients, as users can immediately experience what it would feel like to weigh less, exercise with less joint impact and stress, and improve their cardiovascular health

The impact on the body with AlterG and the pain of recovery are reduced, which helps people achieve better results. Patients at Atlantic Spine Center can now rehab better, train smarter and exercise safer with the AlterG.

Atlantic Spine Center offers a multidisciplinary approach to rehabilitation with cutting edge orthopedic physical therapy treatments, pain management and acupuncture. Stem cell therapy, PRP (platelet rich plasma), Prolotherapy, Synvisc amongst others are offered to help relieve pain and restore function. The body’s natural healing process is utilized to help patients return to doing things they enjoy. These treatments are used for pain relief in the spine and upper/ lower extremity joint pain and other conditions that cause chronic pain.

http://www.atlanticspinecenter.com/rehab