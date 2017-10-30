NuStone Transformations Opens Its Doors in Oakville, ON

NuStone Transformations The NuStone name is well-known in the United States for quality. However there hasn’t been a Canadian presence as of yet. It made perfect sense to partner with NuStone and be at the forefront of introducing this world-class brand to homeowners in Oakville, Toronto and the surrounding areas.

NuStone Transformations - a leader in high-end kitchen and bathroom countertops and renovations – has opened its doors in Oakville, ON.

“The NuStone name is well-known in the United States for quality. However there hasn’t been a Canadian presence as of yet. It made perfect sense to partner with NuStone and be at the forefront of introducing this world-class brand to homeowners in Oakville, Toronto and the surrounding areas,” says Tracy Thurston, Owner of NuStone Transformations.

A unique feature of NuStone Transformations is that NuStone Transformations offers closet and home organization design options.

“Homeowners have made it loud and clear that not only do they want a beautiful house, they want an organized one too. NuStone Transformations gives us the opportunity to be a ‘one-stop shop’ when it comes to closets and other space-saving solutions,” adds Thurston.

For more information, visit http://www.nustone.ca