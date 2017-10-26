Dana Rader at The Sea Pines Resort's Golf Learning Center We are thrilled to have Dana on our teaching staff, offering players the opportunity to improve their game with one of the true legends of the industry.

The Sea Pines Resort’s newest golf instructor, LPGA Master Professional and Club Pro Hall of Famer Dana Rader, has been named one of the “50 Best Teachers in America” by Golf Digest. She is one of only four women to make the prestigious list.

The honor comes just months after Rader was formally inducted in the LPGA’s Teaching and Club Professional Hall of Fame. The highest tribute bestowed to teaching and club pros, it is awarded for extraordinary service and leadership while contributing to the game of golf and the golf industry.

Rader joined the instruction team at The Sea Pines Resort earlier this fall. She leads the Ladies Golf Instruction Programs at the resort’s state-of-the-art Golf Learning Center located at the Plantation Golf Club overlooking Heron Point by Pete Dye and Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III. The 24,000-square-foot all-inclusive training facility features the latest in golf instruction technology, along with indoor putting areas, two hitting bays and a separate teeing ground for instruction only.

This November, Rader will be leading several women’s clinics, including a two-day golf school where she will help golfers develop their game using the same coaching techniques she employs with LPGA players, collegiate golfers and elite juniors. Rader also offers private lessons through the Golf Learning Center.

“We are thrilled to have Dana on our teaching staff, offering players the opportunity to improve their game with one of the true legends of the industry,” said Cary Corbitt, The Sea Pines Resort’s vice president of sports and operations. “She is part of a fantastic team of

teaching professionals here at Sea Pines that includes several Carolina PGA “Teacher of the Year” winners.

Rader has been awarded numerous honors throughout her illustrious career, including Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Teachers in America” in 1996, a title she still holds today. She was named LPGA Teacher and Golf Professional “National Teacher of the Year” in 1990 and won the Ellen Griffin Rolex Award in 2015. In addition, the Golf Channel Academy made her Lead Charter Coach.

Considered an authority in the golf industry, Rader is a contributing writer for Golf Magazine, Golf Digest, Golf Tips magazine, Sports Illustrated and The Charlotte Observer. She also wrote the book “Rock Solid Golf: A Foundation for a Lifetime.” The Sea Pines Resort is host of the RBC Heritage held each spring on its famed Harbour Town Golf Links. To learn more about the resort’s Golf Learning Center, visit https://www.seapines.com/golf/instruction/ or call (843) 842-1487.