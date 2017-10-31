New Showcase Home Now Available for Quick Move-in at Reynolds Ranch

Reynolds Ranch, a gated community in Jupiter by K. Hovnanian® Homes, has announced that its Saffire showcase home (pictured) is now available for quick move-in. Reynolds Ranch, a gated 150-acre community, which includes 90 acres of native Florida preserve land, consists of 30 single-family homes, and features an active lifestyle with nature trails and scenic lakes in the equestrian area located in Jupiter Farms.

Reynolds Ranch, a gated community in Jupiter by K. Hovnanian® Homes, has announced that its Saffire showcase model home is now available for quick move-in. Those interested are invited to call 561-320-6902 to schedule a tour.

The Saffire showcase home is located at 10072 Calabrese Trail, Homesite 7, in Jupiter, and features 3,780 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, three full baths, 2 half baths and a three-car garage. “This home features many upgrades including opulent marble flooring; a gourmet kitchen with quartz and granite countertops, an oversized pantry and butler’s pantry. It also includes structural options like an extended lanai off the owner’s suite, ninety-degree sliding glass doors, a pool with spa and half cabana bath,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President for K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida.

Additional highlights include: An expansive great room, home office, grand owner’s suite with palatial owner’s bath and formal dining room. This homesite has numerous large native oak trees on its 1.88 acre property. The home is priced at $1,350,990* and is available for a quick move-in.

Reynolds Ranch, a gated 150-acre community, which includes 90 acres of native Florida preserve land, consists of 30 single-family homes, and features an active lifestyle with nature trails and scenic lakes in the equestrian area located in Jupiter Farms. Homebuyers can choose from eight different home designs with up to 4,994 sq. ft. of living space. All homes at Reynolds Ranch are located on up to 1.88-acre lakefront home sites.

Reynolds Ranch is conveniently located near beautiful beaches, parks, stables, riding trails and equestrian facilities. For those who love to shop, the Palm Beach area offers several shopping districts, numerous malls and boutiques to explore. Dining options include casual and fine dining, waterfront dining and cool cafes. Located in a top ranked school district in Jupiter; Reynolds Ranch is only 25 miles from Palm Beach International Airport, making commuting a breeze. Jupiter Medical Center, a state-of-the-art medical facility, is less than 10 miles away.

Reynolds Ranch is located at 16175 Jupiter Farms Road in Jupiter, Florida. To learn more, visit khov.com/ReynoldsRanch or call 561-320-6902.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian’s investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

*Pricing, availability and eligibility are subject to change without notice. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or natural origin.