Clarus Communications Celebrates 10,000th Technology Quote

St. Charles-based Clarus Communications recently celebrated the ten-thousandth price quote generated by its proprietary, quote-generating application, Quickie.

Quickie is Clarus’s patent-pending application, developed by the company to help employees and agents get quotes and find new technology solutions for clients. Quickie can be used to obtain quotes for voice and data, phone systems, wireless, Cloud, IT, software, used equipment and wiring and infrastructure.

“Quickie was built to help our sales team grow their business quickly,” said Chris Torbit, Clarus founder. “We had been working on Quickie for a while, getting it to where we thought it should be with regards to pricing and comparison tools, and we still check in with our sales team to make improvements; we’re really proud of how far it has come.”

Clarus Communications has been helping businesses since 2001 with their telecommunications needs. Since then, the company has grown into a full-service technology services partner, assisting customers with telecommunications services, phone systems, IT services, Cloud and software licensing. Clarus aims to provide value by managing the best solutions for its clients. With a distinct advantage of providing services, as well as the knowledge and expertise of today’s technology, Clarus helps businesses run more efficiently, lower costs and improve productivity.

Quickie features many different functions that make it easy for sales professionals to get the information they need – before, during and after the sale. Quickie users can utilize pre-sales questions,

provider service reviews, pricing quotes and comparisons, email status updates and contact information.

“Pricing comparison is a big deal nowadays; every customer wants to make sure they are getting the most bang for their buck,” said Torbit. “Sure, we want to help our sales team, but more importantly, we want our customers to know they are getting the best deal; Quickie helps us do just that.”

About Clarus Communications

Clarus Communications is a leading, national telecommunications provider of technology solutions that designs, deploys and maintains telecommunications solutions. Clarus specializes in providing over 45 telecommunications provider solutions to businesses that need dependable, scalable and innovative technology solutions. Since 2001, Clarus Communications has been successfully helping clients make the best decisions regarding their phone service, phone systems, wireless and data needs. For more information about Clarus Communications, please visit http://www.clarusco.com or call toll free 855.801.6700.