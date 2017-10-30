With the ability to invest in real estate, precious metals, and a variety of other assets, investors who turn to a Self-Directed IRA have plenty of freedom and flexibility at their disposal. But there are plenty of prohibitions that limit the ability of the average investor to create a retirement nest egg entirely of their own imagination—and according to Jim Hitt of American IRA, those prohibitions are essential knowledge for anyone interested in building a successful nest egg.

Taking to the American IRA blog to clear up which assets and transactions are prohibited and which are not, Jim Hitt explained that investors need to be aware of these limitations before venturing on their own with a Self-Directed IRA. “As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm CEO myself, I know the power of these self-directed accounts,” said Jim Hitt. “But without responsible management, investors can run into a bevy of problems, many of which completely erase any of the benefits that they otherwise could have had through self-direction.”

One example, says Jim Hitt, is that real estate investors will not be able to live in an investment they own. The strict separation of real estate as part of a Self-Directed IRA from personal use highlights the kinds of prohibitions made by the IRS, says Jim Hitt. “The key to understanding this is that an investor’s Self-Directed IRA has to be considered a separate entity. Investors trying to use their retirement accounts to benefit their personal lives now are in for a rude awakening.”

Because stiff penalties and fines can erase much of the progress made through investing in an independent retirement account, Jim Hitt recommends working with experts to ensure that all prohibited transactions and investments are avoided. “The good thing about all of this is that there are people willing to help,” said Jim Hitt. “And it’s not as complicated as it sounds at first. It’s simply a matter of knowing one’s limits. After investors learn the limits of the Self-Directed IRA, they find that the freedoms far outweigh the prohibited transactions.”

