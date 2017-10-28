Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 La Costa Organic Jewelry (http://www.lacostagirl.com), a luxury jewelry line offering a wide assortment of handcrafted necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets, recently surpassed $140,000 in donations to local Florida charities.

Dating back to the company's establishment five years ago, the tradition of philanthropy is an integral part of La Costa, spearheaded by Owner and Designer Soraya Thornton's own goal of donating 10% of profits yearly. In 2017, La Costa had attended 17 charity events and donated approximately $28,000 to Children’s Cancer Foundation, Hospice of Palm Beach, Big Dog Ranch Rescue as well as numerous other worthwhile causes.

“Each year, we are looking to substantially increase our donations and efforts in supporting and giving back,” stated Soraya Thornton. "I created this brand with a philanthropic mindset -- to empower women and people in my community. Next year, we plan on supporting 24 charity events nationwide, and donating upwards of $50,000 by the end of 2018."

In 5 years of its existence, La Costa Jewelry has worked with and donated to cancer research, food banks, animal rescues, family values and various other research, causes and non-profit organizations.

ABOUT LA COSTA ORGANIC JEWELRY:

La Costa is a luxury jewelry line that offers a wide assortment of handcrafted necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets using modern mixed metals, leathers and celebrates the color, texture and perfect imperfections found in natural gemstones. Creating one-of-a-kind, intimately unique works of wearable art. Every piece is comprised of the finest materials from around the world and is exclusively designed and signed by La Costa The woman who wears La Costa is a connoisseur of style and has a fresh interpretation of glamour. She avows her jewelry transition from casual chic to elegant. She appreciates the natural beauty of marrying rugged gemstones with delicate styling for a decidedly bold feminine statement. She radiates light, dimension, and color through her unique style and artfully worn jewels. La Costa partners with many luxury resorts such as Eau Palm Beach, Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Biltmore, and many others to offer and represent the exclusive and highly sought-after brand. For more information, please visit (http://www.lacostagirl.com), and engage with La Costa Jewelry on Social Media via Facebook and Instagram @LaCostaGirl