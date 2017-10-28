Lake Trust, along with others, accepting their Michigan’s Best and Brightest In Wellness® Award “Creating a culture of health and wellness is important to us because, just like with our members, we want our team to be better off because Lake Trust is a part of their lives,” said Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, Lake Trust Credit Union SVP of Culture and Community Engagement.

Lake Trust Credit Union has been recognized for making their organization and community a healthier place to live and work by The Best and Brightest In Wellness® awards program, which is the premier program honoring companies and organizations for excellence in health and wellness.

Best and Brightest strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country.

To be considered for a Wellness award, a company must first be nominated. Once nominated, the company completes a self-assessment and the employees of the company are provided with an anonymous survey. Participants’ practices are bench-marked against other participants in their region and across the nation; this multifaceted approach creates a rich assessment that provides opportunities for analysis reports, competitive comparison and educational opportunities.

Companies are evaluated on factors such as onsite health and wellness options, programs and initiatives. Lake Trust offers employees stand/sit workstations, a walking trail, Wellness Wednesday cafeteria meals, healthy snack options, Weight Watchers at Work, onsite yoga classes and a workout center at their HQ. For employees located at branches, Lake Trust offers a Wellness Reimbursement Program, which offers a yearly allowance to use toward wellness-related purchases such as Fitbits and gym memberships. The Credit Union also hosts team challenges, such as a step challenge, which is customized to various activity levels, with prizes given to winners.

To continuously improve on their overall wellness program, the organization regularly seeks input from their team via organizational surveys.

“Creating a culture of health and wellness is important to us because, just like with our members, we want our team to be better off because Lake Trust is a part of their lives,” said Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, Lake Trust Credit Union Senior Vice President of Culture and Community Engagement. “We know that engaging in wellness helps to make each of us happier and healthier, so it’s important for us to understand our teammates’ individual needs and goals, to support them in the best way possible.”

The Best and Brightest In Wellness® winners were evaluated by SynBella, the nation’s leading wellness provider.

Lake Trust was celebrated at the annual Michigan’s Best and Brightest In Wellness® Symposium and Awards Gala on October 20 at the Henry Autograph Collection Hotel in Dearborn.

