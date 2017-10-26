Cybereason’s NGAV Engine Is Now Integrated into VirusTotal

Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform including endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, announced today that its is a contributing member of VirusTotal. In addition, its NGAV engine has been integrated into VirusTotal’s threat scanning service. Cybereason also announced that is now a member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO).

“Cybereason is thrilled to be contributing our next-generation anti-virus engine to the VirusTotal malware service and we’re happy to have passed the rigorous certification process,” said Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason. "Our NGAV engine enables our customers to automatically find and block never-before-seen attacks in addition to classical known-bad files. Our proprietary data analytics platform enables our customers to automatically process and block all threat types, not just known bad files.”

VirusTotal, a subsidiary of Google, is a free online service that analyzes files and URLs enabling the identification of viruses, worms, trojans and other kinds of malicious content detected by antivirus engines and website scanners. The group’s mission is to help in improving the antivirus and security industry and make the internet a safer place through the development of free tools and services.

AMTSO's membership comprises the best known anti-malware companies and the testing organizations that test and compare how well different products perform. AMTSO publishes best practices for testing and makes available a database of current threats for testing purposes.

“The strength of VirusTotal is its inclusion of a wide range of fit-for-purpose anti-malware scanners that can operate independently, detecting viruses and other malicious files. It requires these scanners to be certified before their inclusion,” said Simon Edwards, CEO, SE Labs.

SE Labs is an AMTSO member that runs a rigorous certification program following AMTSO's testing guidelines and using AMTSO's Real Time Threat List (RTTL) to expose scanners to prevalent malware. The lab also uses malware that is unknown to Virus Total and the RTTL to ensure that scanners are capable of functioning independently."

