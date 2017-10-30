To request an invitation to the Forum, send your details to contact(at)vanguardgroup(dot)nyc "The Vanguard Forum is a unique program that makes a profound contribution in helping future CEOs and top executives take their leadership game to a higher level. The Forum faculty are proven real-world leaders, the lessons are actionable, and the dialogue is very rich."

The next Vanguard Forum for Healthcare Leaders will take place in New York City on November 28–29 at the Parker Meridien Hotel.

Faculty Includes:



David Pyott, Board Member, PHILIPS, BIOMARIN, ALNYLAM; Past CEO and Chairman, ALLERGAN

Ram Charan, CEO and Board Advisor, Best-Selling Author

Ashley McEvoy, Company Group Chairman of Consumer Medical Devices, and Member of the Management Committee, JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Jeremy Levin, CEO, OVID THERAPEUTICS; Past CEO, TEVA

Entering its fourth year, the invitation-only Vanguard Forum uniquely helps to develop the leadership capabilities of the next generation of CEOs and C-Suite executives, across the healthcare ecosystem.

Said Founder and Principal of The Vanguard Forum, Ken Banta, "At a time of accelerating change and convergence across healthcare, the Vanguard Forum plays a very significant role helping future senior leaders master the special capabilities needed to deliver high performance at the top."

The Vanguard Forum is a program of The Vanguard Group for Leadership LLC, founded and led by Banta. ExL Events is the strategic partner of the Forum. Other lead partners include Spencer Stuart, Straightline, Ruder Finn, and SYPartners.

Ram Charan, the acclaimed advisor to CEOs and Boards and Best-Selling Author, is one of the founding faculty members of the Forum. Said Charan, "The Vanguard Forum is a unique program that makes a profound contribution in helping future CEOs and top executives take their leadership game to a higher level. The Forum faculty are proven real-world leaders, the lessons are actionable, and the dialogue is very rich."

Other selected faculty members, past and present include:



Goran Ando, Chairman of the Board, NOVO NORDISK

Tony Coles, YMANITY/ ONYX

Glen De Vries, MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS

Fred Hassan, WARBURG PINCUS/SCHERING PLOUGH

Trevor Jones, Visiting Professor, KING'S COLLEGE, LONDON

Vivek Ramaswamy, ROIVANT SCIENCES

Brent Saunders, ALLERGAN

Chris Viehbacher, GURNET POINT CAPITAL/SANOFI

Powerpoint slides and podium speeches are excluded from the Forum. Instead, faculty and delegates engage in vigorous dialogue in a variety of settings, from fireside chats to master classes and workshops.

Session topics for the November Forum include:



Inclusion and Diversity: How Do You Go Beyond Words to Results?

How Do Great Healthcare CEOs Create a Powerful Sense of Purpose — and Then Turn It Into High Performance?

What Are the Lessons for Success in Working With the New, Active Healthcare Board?

Said Jason Grenfell-Gardner, CEO of Teligent, who attended past Forums as a delegate and is now on the faculty: "The lessons and ideas from the Forum sessions are relevant to all healthcare leaders. This is a unique opportunity for all of us in the healthcare ecosystem to learn from one another."

