American Spa and Luxury Travel Advisor, two publications under the Questex LLC umbrella, have launched the new Global Spa and Wellness Awards. These awards will offer both domestic and international spas and wellness facilities the opportunity to earn international recognition, which will be bestowed on them by some of the industry's most notable names.

Both winners and finalists will be featured in a special supplement in both American Spa and Luxury Travel Advisor magazines as well as receive honorable mentions in the announcement press release, which will also be displayed via Luxury Travel Advisor and American Spa’s online portals and social media channels.

To enter, applicants must visit Globalwellnessawards.com, create a new account and then follow the instructions to enter their nominations. There is a $200 entry fee per application. An entry can be submitted into multiple categories by paying separate entry fees for each category entered. Entries submitted to multiple categories will be judged separately based on the category submitted, and is eligible to win multiple awards. The submissions deadline is December 31, 2017.

American Spa has been the top choice for spa professionals looking to better their businesses for more than two decades. An annual award winner for exceptional editorial and design, American Spa is the industry authority and reaches wellness leaders and decision makers with news, business advice, research, trends, and features on the world’s top spas. American Spa connects with our audience via a dynamic website, multiple newsletters, an exciting new e-learning platform, engaging social media, and a powerful monthly print magazine.

Luxury Travel Advisor is the travel trade’s first and only publication dedicated to educating a select group of luxury travel advisors through detailed coverage and exclusive features about luxury travel’s finest hotels, resorts, destinations, cruise lines, and events.

