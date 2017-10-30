2017 Prestige Certification Recipients "It is great that our Service team received 11% of the total certifications awarded. This level of expertise is critical to the success of our organization and more importantly the success of our clients" said Chris Watson, director of service/logistics for Thermocopy.

Thermocopy, the largest and most experienced business technology company in East Tennessee announced that Ricoh Corporation recognized 13 of Thermocopy’s service technicians for earning the 2017 Ricoh “Prestige” certification. The designation demonstrates knowledge and skill that makes them the “Best of the Best” as part of Ricoh’s Service Excellence Program.

The “Prestige” certification is obtained via completion of on-line time-sensitive testing and is available to be earned by all Ricoh-Savin-Lanier professionals certified by Ricoh at the time of the examination. Over 1,600 technicians started the testing process, and 115 technicians achieved the certification. 13 were Thermocopy team members. Just 37 of the 373 companies that participated in the Service Excellence process had even one technician receive the “Prestige” certification. Also, 2 of Thermocopy’s team were awarded the highest designation, “Prestige Elite,” out of 13 total in the United States.

Ricoh Representatives Steve Kesler (South Region Service Support Manager) and Ric Carr (Technical Support Manager) traveled to Knoxville to present award plaques to our top-achievers.

"It is great that our Service team received 11% of the total certifications awarded. This level of expertise is critical to the success of our organization and more importantly the success of our clients," said Chris Watson, director of service/logistics for Thermocopy.

