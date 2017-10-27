Inspired eLearning, the nation's leading security awareness and compliance training company, announced today that the Company's Security Awareness Training Program has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. The Gartner Magic Quadrant places vendors in the following categories based on each company's performance: Leaders, Challengers, Niche Players, and Visionaries. Gartner evaluated vendors' completeness of vision and ability to execute, placing Inspired eLearning in the Leaders quadrant.

"Positioned in the ‘Leader Quadrant’ for four consecutive years is a testament to our ability to not only understand the marketplace but continuously provide our customers with the vital education and awareness demanded to protect their organizations," said Kyle Metcalf, CEO of Inspired eLearning. "We look forward to surpassing our goal of putting forth exceptional Security Awareness Training and elevating our technology through a series of next level offerings slated to hit the market this quarter and Q1 of 2018."

About Inspired eLearning

Inspired eLearning was first founded in 2003. Today, the company serves small startups as well as large-scale global enterprises in educating employees about cybersecurity threats and best practices to protect organizations from attack. The Inspired eLearning catalog include cybersecurity courses for employees at every level, including specialized content for C-suite executives.

The company has been widely recognized for its PhishProof Anti-Phishing software, which includes training, reinforcement, and world-class analytics to help employees defend their organization against attacks. The training courses from Inspired eLearning, including PhishProof, integrate dynamic, interactive content that simulates real-world scenarios. Research has shown this form of training to be 3.5 times more effective than video demonstrations alone. Available courses include Protecting Mobile Devices and Data, Protecting Kids From Cyberbullying, and Secure Use of Social Media, among many others.

Additional services include Security Awareness and Compliance solutions, custom courseware design and development, content integration, and a fully hosted web-based eLearning course delivery and tracking system through the iLMS (Inspired Learning Management System).

More information about Inspired eLearning is available at http://www.inspiredelearning.com

