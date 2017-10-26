Industry Footwear Veterans Launch MOBS

As athletic brands rush to partner with designers and fashion brands jump on the sneaker bandwagon, a team of industry veterans (Dior, Nike, Dolce & Gabbana) are working to craft performance materials and attitude to create an organically fashionable result.

Introducing MOBS, a contemporary footwear brand founded by French designer Alexandre Benaim, looking to reset expectations and redefine the category.

By combining a clean design aesthetic, traditionally athletic components and lux materials, MOBS blurs the lines between luxury, casual and sport. Mobility, Optimism, Beauty and Soul are the brand’s distinct and unique elements.

True modern discovery drives the vision. MOBS product and packaging features a signature eight-point star, symbolic to the brightest North Star, through the ages the guiding light and principal means of navigation for travelers on land, ships at sea and aviators.

The brand takes specific inspiration from the ingenuity of East African nomadic peoples. Combining found materials, including rubber tire treads and leather with artisan beading, these tribes craft footwear that is both practical and beautiful. Though rudimentary, the simple sandals provide rugged and reliable transport to a culture always on the move. This marriage of simplicity, beauty and usefulness is the foundation for the MOBS brand and can be seen in subtle cues across the collection.

After a successful limited launch of the iconic Tread Low silhouette for spring ‘17, the brand returns with a timely collection for Holiday. Three new shapes, a classic high top, slip on moc and the season’s must have boot, highlight the best of the season in rich tarmac and sequoia nubuck. Luxury calf returns to the line in staple black and white.

In all cases, technical performance features including molded rubber outsoles and EVA midsoles support classic leather and nubuck uppers.

Prices on the line range from $235 - $295.

The Holiday 2017 collection launches exclusively at http://www.mobsdesign.com on October 26, 2017.