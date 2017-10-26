Greenfield Advisors Celebrates Expansion and Diversification

We have such a talented and experienced staff that it just makes sense for us to continue to find new ways to help our clients.

As one of the top real estate valuation firms in the country, Greenfield Advisors prides itself on its ability to provide clients with the data and expert analysis they need to make the right decisions. In 2017, Greenfield directed its efforts into new areas while still utilizing the skills and knowledge that landed it on Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies for the second year in a row.

In September, Greenfield spearheaded a project to help Port-au-Prince, Haiti rebuild its property tax assessment infrastructure. The city was devastated by an earthquake in 2010, crippling many public services, including tax collection. Greenfield’s partnership with the city will assist in the revitalization of its tax collection program and allow the local government to once again provide services like trash collection to its residents.

“A project of this magnitude cannot be put together overnight, nor can it be done without our strategic partners,” said Greenfield Advisors Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Director Dr. Clifford Lipscomb. “Our thoughts have always been to help people through our work, and this project definitely accomplishes that goal.”

Along with the Haiti project, Greenfield also launched a subsidiary aimed at investment banking. Bartow Street Capital has built a strong client base since its inception. Several of the company’s clients are in the middle of large capital raises, and Bartow Street Capital’s involvement has been integral in their work.

But Bartow Street Capital isn’t the only Greenfield subsidiary exceling in 2017. Accre, LLC is another new venture, this one working in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) space. Accre is still relatively new, but early signs are positive, thanks again to the talented Greenfield Advisors staff backing it.

In addition to all of these new avenues, Greenfield continues to excel in litigation support for a wide range of cases, from residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) to eminent domain and property valuation. Greenfield’s RMBS clients have recovered more than $40 billion in the last five years.

“We have such a talented and experienced staff that it just makes sense for us to continue to find new ways to help our clients,” Dr. Lipscomb said. “In the end, whether its valuation, investments, or some other project, our clients know that they’ll receive stellar analysis, support, and advice.”

About Greenfield Advisors

Founded in 1976, Greenfield Advisors is a boutique economic and financial analysis firm that provides government and private sector clients with customized consultations and advisory services. Best known for its analysis of complex economic, financial, and real estate situations in high-profile litigation matters, Greenfield Advisors also develops feasibility studies, business plans, and appraisals for its clients. Greenfield Advisors’ subsidiary, Bartow Street Capital LLC, serves as its investment banking and capital raising arm, and its subsidiary, Accre LLC, acts as an investment principal. Learn more about Greenfield Advisors by calling 206-623-2935 or visiting http://www.greenfieldadvisors.com.