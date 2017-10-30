PayTrace Inc. Launches Browser-Based EMV Solution

PayTrace EMV is a fully integrated, browser-based, chip and signature solution designed to reduce the liability of fraudulent card-present transactions. The PayTrace EMV solution is available on the TSYS processing network and uses the Ingenico IPP320 EMV card reader. This solution is ideal for professional offices, automobile and truck dealerships, suppliers, distributors and all merchants who accept in-person card payments.

“PayTrace solves challenging problems by building innovative solutions through an extraordinary team who have unparalleled industry expertise,” said Cameron Miller, VP of Business Development. “PayTrace celebrates the efforts of our team and also recognizes the efforts of our technology partners in developing this robust and elegant solution.”

“Sales partners and merchants have been asking when our EMV solution would be available," according to Travis Naccarini, National Sales Manager. "We are excited to deliver a robust, plug-and-play solution. We have replaced other EMV solutions and learned that merchants appreciate a seamless integrated payment experience. Merchants particularly value the greater profitability PayTrace provides by lowering interchange rates for qualified Level 2 and Level 3 transactions."

PayTrace EMV benefits:



Improves consumer security at the point-of-sale and reduces merchant liability of fraudulent card-present transactions

Greater profitability through lower Level 2 and Level 3 interchange rates

Reduces risk of charge-backs

Accept payments from multiple offices, websites and devices from a single account

5-Star service - LIVE experienced payment professionals answer support calls within 20 seconds

ABOUT PAYTRACE

PayTrace Inc. is motivated by the challenge of delighting merchants. We empower sales partners by offering high value SaaS technology solutions to businesses.

Processing over $22B annually, PayTrace is committed to delighting merchants with 5-star service while providing comprehensive, easy to use payment solutions that lower processing costs and increase security. Businesses count on PayTrace to provide reliable uptime, authorization, settlement and reporting.

PayTrace is sold exclusively through merchant service providers. ISVs and developers integrate with PayTrace to build secure and powerful extensions to their applications. We work with our partners to deliver payment solutions across multiple industries. Merchants in healthcare, manufacturing, construction, parking, auctions, professional services and numerous others benefit from our payment gateway. Our dedicated sales and client support teams provide comprehensive support and training for our sales partners and merchants.

For more information about PayTrace, please visit http://www.paytrace.com