MMF POS announced that it has introduced a new manufacturer’s warranty on the Heritage® Cash Drawer Series to a 10-Year Full Repair or Replace coverage. This new warranty represents one of the longest standard warranties available for a cash drawer without the need for any registration or added fees for extended coverage.

The Heritage Cash Drawer, which is made in the USA, has been part of the Point-of-Sale market for over 30 years and is recognized for its superior quality and reliability. “This warranty serves as a testimony of that, giving Resellers and Managed Service Providers the reassurance and confidence in both the reliability of the cash drawer and their investment; as well as, MMF POS’s commitment to its products and customers”, said Larry Greenberg, MMF POS’ Director of Sales & Marketing.

Starting with Heritage Cash Drawers manufactured on October 23rd, 2017, MMF POS will start honoring the new warranty. Customers will certainly benefit from this new Full Repair or Replace 10-Year Warranty program. Benefits of the 10-Year warranty include, but not limited to, no-charge repairs or full replacements of integral components or the complete cash drawer for a period of 10 years from the original manufacture date. The coverage includes critical components such as the cash till, rollers, latch mechanism, lock, and more.

“For system integrators looking for an affordable and reliable cash drawer, this is the perfect option to include in their service packages or HaaS (Hardware-as-a-Service) models, because it will provide them the lowest cost of ownership”, said Greenberg.

MMF POS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cash drawers, credit card payment terminal stands, tablet enclosures and stands, mounting solutions and other accessories for the POS market. The company provides a complete line of product solutions to enhance the retail checkout experience for both retailers and their customers. MMF POS products are ideal for retail, restaurant nightclub, car, specialty, grocery, hospitality, convenience stores, gaming, healthcare, and banking applications.