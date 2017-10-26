Texas A&M Senior Earns Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Alex Tarn Tharakulprateep

Crowley Maritime Corp. has awarded a Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship to Alex Tarn Tharakulprateep of Texas A&M University’s Maritime Academy, recognizing his academic achievement and leadership skills in pursuit of a maritime career.

Tharakulprateep, a member of the class of 2018 from North Hollywood, Calif., is majoring in marine transportation and minoring in maritime administration at the academy in Galveston, Texas. In addition to being named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement, Tharakulprateep is a member of the school’s Propeller Club and has volunteered for community service and beach clean-up activities.

In pursuit of a U.S. Coast Guard third mate unlimited license, he has sailed on training vessels for California Maritime Academy and Maine Maritime Academy, as well as on a private tugboat along the Mississippi River.

“All the experience gained through the years has been amazing and has motivated me to work harder to contribute to the maritime industry,” said Tharakulprateep.

Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs. In 1994, Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr. established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father who led the company to extraordinary heights before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico. In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America, and to date has provided financial assistance to more than 20 students in that region. To learn more about the Crowley scholarship program, visit http://www.crowley.com/scholarships.

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 125-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company. The company provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets by means of six operating lines of business: Puerto Rico liner services, international liner services, logistics services, petroleum services, marine services and technical services. Offered within these operating lines of business are: liner container shipping, logistics, contract towing and transportation; ship assist and escort; energy support; salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global; vessel management; vessel construction and naval architecture through its Jensen Maritime subsidiary; government services, and petroleum and chemical transportation, distribution and sales. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at crowley.com.