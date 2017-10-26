City of Fishers 5th Annual Boo Bash

We are excited to be part of Boo bash for our third year. We enjoy being able to serve our Fisher’s community and interacting with the families and local businesses

Massillamany & Jeter LLP is partnering with the City of Fishers for the 5th Annual Boo Bash! Boo Bash welcomes children of all ages which will be held at Central Green in front of City Hall on Friday, October 27 from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. for safe trick-or treating, games, activities and live music.

Massillamany & Jeter LLP will have a booth with treats, toys, and games for both children and adults to enjoy. Partner Mario Massillamany states, “we are excited to be part of Boo bash for our third year. We enjoy being able to serve our Fisher’s community and interacting with the families and local businesses.”

Be sure to snap lots of photos while you’re at Boo Bash! Tag your photos before and after the event on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #FishersBooBash and #Massillamany&JeterLLP, and prizes for the top 5 Best Boo Bash photos from the event will be awarded. The deadline to post your photos after the event is Sunday, October 29th at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31st, at noon via the Fishers Park & Recreation Facebook page and Massillamany & Jeter LLP Facebook page.

Massillamany & Jeter LLP is a full service law firm based in Fishers but serving the entire State of Indiana. Mario Massillamany and Chris Jeter began their careers as public interest lawyers, serving their communities at the local, state and national level. Mario served as a local prosecutor while Chris spent several years on active duty in the United States Navy as a Judge Advocate General (JAG). Following their years in public service, Mario and Chris worked for a large law firm with a nationwide practice. In 2015, they decided to make their extensive experience available to everyday people and small businesses. The firm focuses its practice in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, corporate law, civil litigation, family law, estate planning, and government services. The Firm has offices in Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Plainfield, Greenwood, and Lawrence.

