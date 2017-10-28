"TekCollect truly understands the challenges faced by the healthcare industry today." - Ron Douglas, President, TekCollect Inc.

TekCollect, an industry leader in patient receivables management, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through athenahealth’s ‘More Disruption Please’ (MDP) program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of more than 100,000 healthcare providers to improve revenue cycle management and increase profits.

“TekCollect truly understands the challenges faced by the healthcare industry today,” said Ron Douglas, President, TekCollect. “Managing patient receivables poses challenges not faced by other industries, which is why TekCollect developed a product specifically for the healthcare industry, TekMD.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company’s vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As an MDP partner, TekCollect joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about TekCollect's new integrated application, please visit TekCollect's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About TekCollect Inc.

TekCollect provides comprehensive accounts receivable management, collections, and patient retention solutions to over 30,000 businesses nationwide. The Company partners with healthcare providers to optimize their internal accounting practices, limit delinquencies, and improve positive cash flow for the long-term. TekCollect’s technologically advanced approach generates the highest recovery ratios in the marketplace, and their non-alienating strategies preserve valued patient relationships. For more information, visit http://www.tekcollect.com.