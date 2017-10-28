Each winter, there are families across the Pittsburgh region that have no heat or are living in unsafe conditions due to failed or outdated heating systems. The Heat For The Needy program, described as a “One Day Miracle”, combines the time and talents of employees and their families as they deliver and install new furnaces in the homes of those needy families, all in a single day, and at no cost to the recipients.

Over the past 18 years, the Heat For The Needy program has provided and installed over 200 new heating systems to families throughout the region. The program is made possible through the generous efforts of over 150 volunteers at TUDI Mechanical Systems, local suppliers and business partners who have donated supplies and services.

We are currently seeking nominations for low-income individuals and families in need. Once all nominations are evaluated, TUDI will choose 12 to 15 nominees to receive new furnaces. Nominations can be received from family members, friends, neighbors and even strangers who wish to touch someone’s heart during the holiday season. If you’d like to nominate someone for this “One Day Miracle”, please visit http://www.heatfortheneedy.com.

Deadline for nominations is Nov. 30th 2017.

Heat For The Needy

343 Munson Avenue

McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Email: heatfortheneedy(at)tudi.com

Phone: 412.499.3082

For more information, please visit http://www.heatfortheneedy.com

About Tudi Mechanical Systems

TUDI Mechanical Systems is a leading provider of Heating, Air Conditioning, Electrical, and Plumbing Services for the commercial, industrial and residential markets. We are a highly professional, resourceful team of designers, installers and service technicians focused on improving our customers' ROI through preventative maintenance, asset management and energy management solutions.

Founded in 1987, TUDI has been named the #1 Work Place in the Pittsburgh area, ABC Specialty Contractor of the Year, and won the Excellence in Construction and American Business Ethic Awards for multiple years. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a branch location in Tampa, Florida.