Krontech, a leader in network Access Control Systems, announced today that Turkcell has deployed Krontech’s industry-leading security solution, Single Connect. Turkcell is a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey.

The initial deployment connects more than 150,000 mission critical network devices to more than 1,500 network administrators, protecting Turkcell’s infrastructure through advanced Access Control software. Single Connect’s unique context-aware security solution has eliminated outages and mis-configurations, through more intelligent and sensitive network operations automation.

A primary benefit of the deployment has been the unification of TACACS servers, bringing what were separately operated servers in different departments into a unified “single” view. Turkcell’s security operations department now governs the servers across all domains, adding a new level of security and compliance, using Krontech’s multi-tenant platform to empower multiple departments to manage their own devices.

Krontech’s Single Connect solution has made it possible, for the first time, to add Identity Access Management (IAM) features to legacy devices from all vendors, with full authentication, authorization and accounting capabilities. This makes it possible for Turkcell to control and govern all TACACS and Radius servers, regardless of the original equipment manufacturer, with a single system.

Additionally, Turkcell is leveraging Krontech’s market leading Privileged Task Automation software, automating almost 70% of tasks where human intervention was previously required. This has dramatically improved productivity and rendered an almost immediate ROI, while also enhancing security, scheduling and overall planning.

“Krontech’s security solutions are not only adding new layers of protection in our network, but improving the efficiency of our operations through more automation and unification of our environment,” said Feridun Aktas, Director of Security Governance & Services, Turkcell. “Their solutions align with our larger digital transformation strategy, delivering solutions for consumers and businesses, connecting people and things, securely and reliably.”

“We are honored to have been selected by one of the world’s most innovative and fastest growing real mobile operators in the world to bring a new level of efficiency and security to their network operations,” said Osman Erkan, CEO of Krontech. “By connecting Turkcell’s servers through Single Connect, and recording all details of every session, our software makes it possible for the network security operations team to track which users are connecting to which servers, and which actions they are taking. Our solution is so secure, that no end-users – the admins and operators taking actions inside the network – can see what others are doing, while the network security leaders have full visibility through our advanced console.”

Given the vastness of Turkcell’s network, Krontech’s ability to connect securely to devices via SSH/TELNET and native CLI clients, then record and playback all CLI sessions was key to winning the opportunity, which further strengthens Turkcell’s ability to meet the most stringent regulatory compliance requirements, as well as large Enterprise security standards.

Integration with Active Directory makes lifecycle management more automated, and ensures that, should an end-user leave, his or her credentials are automatically suspended, with all user privileges removed and blocked.

Real-time session monitoring, dual control of CLI sessions, and the ability to forcefully terminate CLI sessions is also included in the Single Connect solution for Turkcell, as is command filtering which can block access, and trigger a requirement for two-factor authentication (2FA) for CLI (telnet/SSH) sessions. Finally, inclusion of Single-Sign-On makes it possible for end-users to login with their enterprise username and password, while Shared Account Password Management software developed by Krontech allows for temporary, controlled access for engineers, with associated sessions recorded, in the event data on network activity is required in the future. Krontech’s powerful SAPM software manages and logs actual users of local user accounts associated with specific equipment and/or applications.

Single Connect unifies multi-vendor environments with pre-integrated modules managing dozens of vendors and hundreds of network elements with a single, universal system. The solution efficiently secures access to network infrastructure and applications, conveniently and universally controls configurations, and comprehensively records all activities in the network and data center that impact business continuity. Learn more about Single Connect here. (link to new product page on new website).

About Krontech Krontech is a software company established in 2007, and produces and integrates advanced technology software in the fields of Access Control Systems, Network Packet Brokerage, Streaming Analytics, Fast Data & Real Time Data Processing, and Next-generation Security and Audit. With cost-efficient, flexible, and tailored solutions, Krontech is a respected and proven partner, supporting many Tier-1 telecom service providers and large global enterprises. Krontech's North American operations are headquartered in New York City with research and development facilities in Istanbul, and regional sales and support offices in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. https://www.krontech.com

About Turkcell:

Turkcell is a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. It serves its customers with voice, data, TV and value-added consumer and enterprise services on mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell’s population coverage is at 99.58% and 96.73%, respectively, as of June 2017. It offers up to 1 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group companies operate in 9 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova – as of June 30, 2017. Turkcell Group reported a TRY4.3 billion revenue in Q217 with total assets of TRY31.9 billion as of June 30, 2017. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey.

