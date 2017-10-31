Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Restoration & Flood Volunteers ...when we put our minds to it, in the amount of time we have to give, we can make a huge impact in someone’s life.

Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Restoration & Flood Service, Inc., is a family-owned and operated San Diego based home service company built on a mission of creating healthy and happy employees, taking care of customers like family, and giving back to the community. For 37 years, they have been successful in their mission and have grown their one-truck San Diego plumbing company to over 170 employees across three divisions.

Part of the company’s success in their mission begins with the employees. Bill Howe has created a family atmosphere where employees can thrive, and take ownership in their careers. They pay for 100 percent of the 4-year San Diego plumbing program at the PHCC Academy, as well as hosting special events throughout the year. But, one special way they involve their team is through their community giving.

Bill Howe has been volunteering with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank since 2010. Once a month, the company’s team of employee and friends & family volunteers meet at the distribution center where they perform a various task including boxing food that the organization then provides to seniors throughout the community.

“Packaging the senior boxes is one of the most rewarding tasks,” said Tina Howe. “We understand the exact impact we are making by how much we can accomplish during our time volunteering.” The volunteers spend a little under 2 hours, and have always come close to making the most senior boxes in a volunteer shift. For the month of October, they challenged themselves to beat the record of packaging 1300 boxes in a shift and set their goal on 2000, or approximately 22 complete boxes per minute.

On Wednesday, October 18, the company surpassed the old record and even exceeded their own goal by one box, completing 2001 senior boxes in under two hours. That directly helps 2001 seniors in the San Diego community with over 60,030 pounds of food, equaling to 50,000 meals. Tina Said, “We know it is not a competition, but are so proud to know that, when we put our minds to it, in the amount of time we have to give, we can make a huge impact in someone’s life.” View the post-volunteer video on the Bill Howe Facebook Page.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

