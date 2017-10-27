Enjoy the Tranquility of November in Door County, WI

Take a relaxing drive up the peninsula of Door County, WI.

As the last of the leaves fall visit Door County, WI to unwind and enjoy life at a slower pace. Visitors can plan their vacation today at DoorCounty.com or by calling the Door County Visitor Bureau toll free at 800-527-3529.

November Special Events



Dust off the running shoes for a 1, 2, or 4-mile run at Sevastopol’s Turkey Trot, November 4.

Get in the holiday spirit at the Merry-Time Festival of Trees at the Door County Maritime Museum, November 11-30.

Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas by the Bay in Sturgeon Bay, November 17-19. The weekend includes a tree lighting, parade, and breakfast with Santa.

Bundle up for the 21st annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in Jacksonport, November 23.

Dazzle at the holiday activities in Egg Harbor and Sister Bay, November 24-25.

For the most comprehensive list of events, visit http://www.DoorCounty.com/events.

State and County Park Activities

Door County offers 5 state parks and 19 county parks across the 70-mile-long peninsula. Each park offers a variety of recreational opportunities and scenic beauty.



Watch Lake Michigan’s waves crash against beautiful rock formations at Cave Point County Park.

Hike the trails at Peninsula State Park and perhaps get a glance at a roaming turkey.

Marvel at the last bit of fall color at Potawatomi State Park.

On Going Autumn Activities



Warm up with fall flavored coffee while watching the coffee roasting process at Door County Coffee and Tea Company.

Get a head start on Christmas shopping at a fun boutique.

Sample locally made hard cider at Island Orchard’s Cider House.

Dip candles in colorful wax to make a hand-crafted gift at Door County Candle Company.

Warm up with a cup of soup at a local restaurant.

Take a traditional Belgian Pie making class at The Flour Pot LLC.

Explore country roads finding traditional barn quilts.

Paint while sipping wine at adult night at Hands on Art Studio.

Stay Connected at DoorCounty.com

Door County is a bucolic peninsula that juts out into Lake Michigan in Wisconsin’s northeast corner. Named one of the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in North America by Money magazine, Door County features 300 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses, 5 state parks and 19 county parks. It is known for its natural beauty, artistic offerings and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.