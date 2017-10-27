America’s Preferred Home Warranty held a ceremony on October 25, 2017 to celebrate the grand opening of their new national headquarters located in Jackson, Michigan. We would not be where we are today without the hard work and dedication from every single person that works here.

America’s Preferred Home Warranty, Inc. (APHW) held a ceremony on October 25, 2017 to celebrate the grand opening of their new national headquarters located at 5775 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49201.

The new headquarters is a 24,000 square-foot open-concept building filled with vibrant colors, an abundance of natural light, and inviting spaces encouraging team interaction and engagement. The new location was necessitated by continued growth which has been fueled by a team of dedicated employees. “This is a monumental day at America’s Preferred Home Warranty,” said Randy Caltrider, president and owner. “I feel like we finally have the right environment for the wonderful people that have made this company so successful. We would not be where we are today without the hard work and dedication from every single person that works here. It’s also a blessing from God. We work hard to honor God in how we run our business, and I believe God is blessing us because of how we honor Him,” said Randy.

America’s Preferred Home Warranty sees this as a significant investment in the well-being of their fellow team members as well as an investment in the local community. They plan to employ 150 team members at the new building within the next three years. This represents approximately 100 new jobs for the Jackson, Michigan community.

About America’s Preferred Home Warranty

America’s Preferred Home Warranty is a Christian-based company founded in 1999 and headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. They offer home warranty services in 31 states across the country with plans to expand to the entire country within the next five years.

APHW was recently named 2017 Best Regional Home Warranty Company in the United States by HomeWarrantyReviews.com and has been nominated as one of the 2017 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch. These accomplishments are the direct result of organization-wide teamwork and a positive work environment.