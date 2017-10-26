Bill’s remarkable ability to lead teams in the areas of human capital management and organizational effectiveness makes him a strong addition to Alera Group.

Alera Group, a leading national employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, has appointed Bill Doucette as the Vice President of Human Resources and Organization Development.

Doucette will focus his efforts on uniting the best practices of Alera Group firms across the nation in the areas of human resources, talent management, and organization effectiveness. He will implement unique human resources programs and policies that strengthen and support the national goals of Alera Group.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Bill to the Alera Group team,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “Bill’s remarkable ability to lead teams in the areas of human capital management and organizational effectiveness makes him a strong addition to Alera Group. We look forward to continuing to add more experienced professionals like Bill to our team.”

Previously the Vice President of Human Resources at NES Rentals Holdings, Doucette has more than 30 years of experience in the field of human resources. With a Ph.D. in Organization Development from Benedictine University, Doucette’s educational background has equipped him to build strong internal and external relationships in diverse organizational settings.

“I’m excited to continue the development of the employees and talent of Alera Group,” said Bill Doucette. “I look forward to optimizing the human resources function in order to provide strategic value and growth opportunities to the organization.”

This step furthers Alera Group’s goal to continue growing since its formation in December 2016. For more information about partnering with Alera Group, visit Partnership Opportunities at http://www.aleragroup.com.

About Alera Group

Based in Deerfield, IL, Alera Group’s over 750 employees serve more than 20,000 clients nationally in employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management. Alera Group was created by merging 24 high-performing, entrepreneurial firms across the U.S. It is the 14thlargest independent insurance agency and the 7th largest independent employee benefits firm in the country. For more information, visit http://www.aleragroup.com or follow Alera Group on Twitter: @AleraGroupUS.