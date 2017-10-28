Healthcare IT Leaders, a leading national IT consulting and staffing firm for the healthcare industry, is now fully rated by KLAS for Business Solutions Implementation Services, defined as ERP or BI implementation projects.

KLAS ratings are based on independent surveys and interviews with healthcare providers.

Confidential and candid comments gathered from Healthcare IT Leaders Business Solutions customers are available at KLAS Research.

Says one Executive: “Healthcare IT Leaders has been easy to work with. They are responsive. We get great value from our engagement with them, and whenever we need help, they are there for us. We have a good partnership.”*

“We have always provided expert consulting resources for ERP and EHR,” said Bob Bailey, Managing Principal, Healthcare IT Leaders. “Our breadth and depth is especially valuable with so many health systems now evaluating new software or upgrading their existing business solutions.”

“Major solutions being evaluated and implemented by our customers include Infor Lawson, PeopleSoft, SuccessFactors, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle and many others,” added Bailey. “Whether hospitals need a single consultant or an entire project team, we are ready to assist IT departments in meeting their ERP goals.”

About KLAS Research

KLAS™ is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a KLAS-rated, national leader in IT workforce solutions, connecting healthcare provider and payer organizations with experienced technology talent for consulting and full-time hiring. Areas of focus include EMR, ERP, CRM, and BI. Based in Greater Atlanta, our company ranked in 2016 as the fastest growing IT staffing company in the U.S., according to Staffing Industry Analysts and has ranked three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 (2017, 2016, 2015). We have also been named a Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and rank as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes. Learn more at http://www.healthcareitleaders.com.

