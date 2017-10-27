These new plans are adhering Cirrus Tech’s commitment to lower the cost of shared hosting and to employ the latest technologies to improve customers’ experience.

Cirrus Tech Ltd., a Toronto, Ontario based company specialized in providing premium web and VPS hosting and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is thrilled to announce the lunch of its managed WordPress offerings. Optimized for WordPress hosting, new plans give customers more resources for less cost. These new plans are adhering Cirrus Tech’s commitment to lower the cost of shared hosting and to employ the latest technologies to improve customers’ experience.

Cirrus Hosting optimized WordPress plans include easy setup, 100% network up-time with no bandwidth limitations and 24/7 support. Additionally, with automated WordPress updates, enhanced security and automatic backups, Cirrus’s WordPress Hosting keeps sites secure and always updated with the latest version of WordPress. Cirrus Hosting’s servers are optimized to give customers more secure and super-fast page loads. With Email Filtering powered by SpamExperts(included in the plans), new WordPress Hosting plans will ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. Cirrus Hosting is also offering SSL on these plans at no additional cost so that customers can improve the security of their website and visitors. The certificate is provided by Let’s Encrypt. In addition, Cirrus Hosting is offering free migration and free domain name on these plans (when subscribed for 1+ Year of service).

“WordPress powers 28% of the internet. This is what you see when you go to wordpress.com. In fact, our own websites run on WordPress. It only makes sense for Cirrus now to offer SSD-based, Managed WordPress hosting to our new and existing clients,” Said Ali Mirdamadi, Cirrus Tech CEO.

With the new WordPress Hosting plans, it’s easier than ever to move to Cirrus Hosting now. Cirrus Hosting offers 24/7 support, adheres to the highest industry-standard security practices and Canada’s privacy regulations on its Canada-based servers.

New WordPress Hosting plans starts from 5.95$ for 1 site and 25K visits. To learn more about Cirrus Hosting WordPress plans and features please Click HERE. Call Cirrus at 1.877.624.7787 (1.905.881.3485 if you’re in the Toronto area) or email at sales(at)cirrushosting(dot)com for more information about these new plans or if there are any questions in getting a new server. Cirrus Hosting support team will be happy to assist.

About Cirrus Hosting

Cirrus Tech Ltd. has been a leader in providing affordable, dependable cloud hosting as well as web hosting services in Canada since 1999. They have hosted and supported hundreds of thousands of websites and applications for Canadian businesses and clients around the world. As a BBB member with an A+ rating, Cirrus Hosting is a top-notch Canadian web hosting company with professional support, rigorous reliability and easily upgradable VPS solutions that grow right alongside your business. Their Canadian data center is located in downtown Toronto.