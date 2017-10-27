Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Named To Wisconsin 75

MEC logo

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) was recognized on October 11, 2017 at the annual Wisconsin 75 event as being one of the largest closely held companies in the state. The company has extensive operations in Wisconsin with manufacturing facilities in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma. MEC operates 16 facilities in five states with over 2,080,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing. The firm is 100% employee owned with over 2,000 employee shareholders.

The Wisconsin 75 program is an annual listing of the largest closely held companies headquartered in Wisconsin. The program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms are located, the people who build the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as one of the largest closely held companies in Wisconsin for 13 years running,” said Robert Kamphuis, chairman, president and CEO of MEC. “I’m proud of our employee shareholders and I’d like to thank Deloitte, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the Wisconsin 75 program for acknowledging MEC’s continued success and growth,” he continued.

Representatives of MEC were on hand at the event in Milwaukee where Schneider Logistics’ President & CEO, Chris Lofgren, made the keynote address to the distinguished group of Wisconsin business leaders. This is the 13th year that MEC has been recognized as being one of the largest closely held companies in the state and part of the Wisconsin 75 list.

Founded in 1945, MEC is one of the nation’s leading supply chain partners for blue chip original equipment manufacturers. MEC has been recognized by The FABRICATOR magazine as the largest fabricator in the United States for the last seven consecutive years. For more information, news and perspectives from MEC, please visit http://www.mecinc.com.

###

About Mayville Engineering Company

Headquartered in Mayville, Wis., MEC has become a manufacturing company where employee shareholders are creating outstanding value and support every day for their customers and communities in which they live and work. MEC serves the agricultural, commercial vehicle, construction, forestry, on/off road power sports vehicles, energy, military, and industrial markets. MEC’s processes include complete metal fabrication, laser and plasma cutting, stamping, forming, machining, welding, tube bending and forming, painting, polishing, brazing, cleaning, assembly and kitting, prototyping, product testing and validation. MEC manufactures a wide variety of products including fluid level indicators, stoppers, engine tubes, suction tubes, hydraulic tubes, discharge tubes, fill tubes, high temp coatings, metal encapsulated insulation, fuel tanks, air brake tanks, air intake and exhaust systems, A-arms, axle housings, steering shafts, rollover protection units and complex frames. The firm’s core competencies include collaborative product development, design for manufacturability, engineering and design review, project management and customer service. MEC operates 16 facilities with over 2,080,000 square feet of manufacturing in Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. More information can be found at http://www.mecinc.com.