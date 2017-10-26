Obero Sponsors the NetSuite User Group Event in New York

Obero is pleased to be a gold-level sponsor the New York NetSuite User Group on October 31. As a built for NetSuite partner, Obero offers NetSuite users a commission management accounting solution that simplifies the accounting, forecasting and analysis of sales compensation.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to network with other NetSuite users, facilitate discussion by sharing ideas, experiences and best practices that will help to maximize their potential within the platform.

“We’re proud to sponsor the New York NetSuite User Group,” said Leon Kharkhourin, CEO of Obero. “Obero SPM's tight integration with NetSuite bridges the gap between financial management and sales performance management for users.”

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 12: 30 p.m. EDT

Where: NYC Seminar and Conference Center

71 West 23rd Street

New York, NY 10010

If you’re a NetSuite user in the New York area, don’t miss your chance to join us on October 31. Register here to save your spot!

About Obero

Obero SPM is a cloud-based Sales Performance Management Solution which supports the end-to-end sales life cycle and is the only solution designed to support cost accounting under ASC 606. Obero SPM integrates Sales and Revenue Management, Territory and Quota Management, Workforce and Capacity Management, Incentive Compensation Management and Compensation Accounting Management and Sales Planning and Forecasting processes in a single unified application that is uniquely positioned for the subscription economy.