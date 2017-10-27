1800W Explosion Proof Convection Heater Our explosion proof convection heaters are designed to provide adequate heating and airflow in locations with potentially explosive airborne particles.

Larson Electronics LLC, Leader in industrial lighting has released a brand-new Explosion Proof Convection Heater, which uses natural air movement for proactive heating in Class I, Division 1 & 2 locations. This 1,800 watt heater operates on 120V single phase power, and is ideal for manufacturing plants, chemical processing, refineries, industrial control rooms, airflow systems, heat circulation, ambient temperature management, heat exchanger, oil and gas applications and more.

The Larson Electronics EPH-CH-WM-T2A-1.8KW-120V.1P explosion proof convection heater is an 1,800 watt unit that is designed to run on 120V single phase power. This 15-amp rated heater leverages a standard bottom in, top out air flow configuration during operation which ensures effective and adequate natural air flow for heating in work sites Class 1, Division 1 & 2 rated environments such as chemical processing plants, manufacturing sites and other hazardous areas.

The EPH-CH-WM-T2A-1.8KW-120V.1P explosion proof convection heater is built for rugged use in outdoor environments, constructed of 16 gauge steel coated with a textured epoxy powdered finish. Additionally, this convection heater’s housing is NEMA 4 rated for protection against hazardous conditions, and the ingress of dirt, dust or other harmful elements such as water. This explosion proof heater is T3B temperature-rated, not to be operated in an ambient room temperature above 40ºC. The EPH-CH-WM-T2A-1.8KW-120V.1P features a very slim design for installation in tight spaces, and can be mounted on walls with included wall brackets with a 9” minimum clearance from the bottom of the unit to the floor.

“Proper heating in hazardous worksites can be tricky because of the dangerous nature of the environment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Our explosion proof convection heater is designed to provide adequate heating and airflow in locations with potentially explosive airborne particles. It’s also a compact unit, so it can be wall-mounted in small spaces and still function efficiently.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

