Obero Appoints Philip Kaszuba as Chief Revenue Officer

Obero is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Kaszuba to Chief Revenue Officer at Obero. In his new role, Philip is responsible for defining and maintaining Obero’s revenue and go-to-market strategy. This includes leading the high-performance sales and marketing teams to predictably achieve revenue and market share goals for the organization. Philip helped to define Obero’s positioning in the Sales Performance Management space and continues to work closely with customers, peers, partners and teams to ensure that it is communicated and maintained across the various channels that Obero operates.

“I’ve seen Obero exponentially grow since I started here in 2015,” said Philip Kaszuba, Chief Revenue Officer, Obero. “Industry-leading customers continue to choose Obero as their Sales Performance Management Solution. This is not only a testament to the product but the amazing team that we have here. I look forward to being a part of the continued success of the organization.”

Philip has successfully led teams through all three phases of growth as a SaaS business (Start-up, Growth, and Maturity). Philip’s deep understanding of subscription-based businesses, like Obero and its customers, provides his team with the resources they need to continue to structure and manage successful relationships with alliance and channel partners. He has a proven track record of successfully building sales, marketing, and customer-facing teams in the high-tech market across software, services, and product-based revenue streams.

“In less than two years Philip built an effective, predictable, and successful sales and marketing organization, secured major wins for Obero, and positioned our brand as a leader in the SPM space,” said Leon Kharkhourin, CEO, Obero. “We look forward to his future successes in his new role.”

To learn more about subscription-based businesses and how they leverage Sales Performance Management solutions, click here.

About Obero

Obero SPM is a cloud-based Sales Performance Management Solution which supports the end-to-end sales life cycle and is the only solution designed to support cost accounting under ASC 606. Obero SPM integrates Sales and Revenue Management, Territory and Quota Management, Workforce and Capacity Management, Incentive Compensation Management and Compensation Accounting Management and Sales Planning and Forecasting processes in a single unified application that is uniquely positioned for the subscription economy.