Clarifai, the leading visual recognition AI company that uses sophisticated machine learning to understand and identify images and videos, today announced significant milestones that it reached in the third quarter of 2017, including record revenue growth, signing a record number of new enterprise customers and self-service developers, and delivering five new products that bolster Clarifai’s award-winning artificial intelligence platform.

Since securing its $30 million Series B funding round nearly a year ago, Clarifai has pushed the limits to become the leading provider of artificial intelligence and image recognition software for brands like West Elm, which launched the West Elm Pinterest Style Finder that uses the technology to suggest customized West Elm furniture and decor options for shoppers, based on images pinned to the user’s Pinterest board.

Over the last three months, Clarifai has continued to develop and release significant advancements and product enhancements for its customers, including:

-Mobile SDK: Enables AI to run directly on devices (e.g. a smart mirror in a retail store that detects outfits, or a smartphone’s camera that’s used to analyze ear infections) as opposed to the cloud, allowing for applications with faster response times and zero dependency on internet connectivity.

-Workflows: A suite of tools and customization options that makes the AI workflow better, from training a model to using it in an application. ‘Workflow Predict’ allows customers to use multiple recognition models (including General, Apparel, Travel, Demographics, NSFW, etc.) to understand multiple categories at once, which not only saves the user time, but vastly expands the possible workflows and applications. ‘Base Workflow’ optimizes custom-trained models by allowing a user to choose a starting model that best suits their needs (for example, starting from the Food model if they’re building a custom model based on food items).

-Face Embeddings Model: Analyzes facial images and returns vector representation of the image according to visual similarity (for use in applications that require detecting specific people, or for fun, “Which parent do I look like?!” apps).

-Moderation Model: Returns a probability score on the likelihood that an image contains offensive concepts such as gore, drugs, explicit nudity, or suggestive nudity, or if an image is “safe” for your platform.

-Video V2 API: Enables the use of Clarifai’s powerful visual recognition AI for video content for a variety of workflows (e.g. content moderation, or analyzing specific products or objects across food, travel, weddings, and more).

Brands have taken notice of Clarifai’s momentum and the advantages of implementing AI technologies in their business models to provide customers with a vast array of the right images and photos. Some of Clarifai’s new customers this quarter include Vevo, 9Gag, and Homes.com, which join the company’s impressive roster of businesses that rely on Clarifai for its world-class technology.

“I launched Clarifai in 2013 with the goal of helping developers and businesses tap into the powerful potential of AI and machine learning to solve real-world, practical problems,” said Matt Zeiler, founder and CEO of Clarifai. “Four years later, as we complete our most successful quarter to-date, I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to make the most advanced visual recognition technology available to our customers and partners, who are harnessing its potential to improve the lives of people around the globe.”

Clarifai is the foremost independent artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that can be used by any developer and business. Clarifai’s visual recognition API recognizes almost 10,000 different concepts through its General Model, and gives developers the ability to teach its AI any new concept in the world with just a handful of data examples through Custom Training.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is an artificial intelligence company that excels in visual recognition, solving real-world problems for businesses and developers alike. Founded in 2013 by Matthew Zeiler, a foremost expert in machine learning, Clarifai has been a market leader since winning the top five places in image classification at the ImageNet 2013 competition, and predicts more than three billion concepts in photos and videos every month. Clarifai’s powerful image and video recognition technology is built on the most advanced machine learning systems and made easily accessible by a clean API, empowering developers all over the world to build a new generation of intelligent applications. The company has amassed a suite of clients that range from Fortune 500 companies to startups and small development teams, including Buzzfeed, Trivago, West Elm, StyleMePretty, and many more. Clarifai is headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco.