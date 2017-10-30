Workforce Magazine Announces 2017 Optimas Award Winners

This year’s Optimas Award winners clearly demonstrate how visionary human resources practices can not only address modern and emerging business challenges but also have a positive impact on every employee in a company.

Workforce magazine has announced the winners of its 2017 Optimas Awards, which recognize creative human resources initiatives that solve problems, create progress, provide direction and achieve tangible business benefits for the organization.

Now in its 27th year, the Optimas Awards honor organizations using strategic people management to tackle some of the biggest business issues facing organizations today and transform the workplace. This year’s list of winners represents a wide range of successful initiatives that redefine how enterprises adapt to new technologies, transfer knowledge across generations, support employee health and well-being, ensure a diverse and innovative workforce and partner with communities to improve lives.

“This year’s Optimas Award winners clearly demonstrate how visionary human resources practices can not only address modern and emerging business challenges but also have a positive impact on every employee in a company,” said Mike Prokopeak, vice president and editor in chief of Human Capital Media, which publishes the magazine. “In a business environment that is constantly shifting, adapting and accelerating the demand for innovation, just reacting to emerging workforce needs is a tall order. These leading organizations are proactively implementing human resources initiatives that anticipate trends, capitalize on emerging opportunities and position them to prosper now and in the future.”

Each Optimas Award winner was singled out for implementing an effective solution in a specific category, with one company, Webasto Roof Systems Americas, being named the winner of the coveted General Excellence Award for excelling in several categories and making human resources a function that drives performance.

The following 2017 Optimas Awards winners will be profiled in an upcoming issue of Workforce magazine:

General Excellence:

Webasto Roof Systems Americas

Benefits:

Gold — Bristol-Myers Squibb

Silver — Riverside Healthcare

Business Impact:

Gold — GAI Consultants Inc.

Silver — Suffolk Construction

Corporate Citizenship:

Gold — Advanced Group

Silver — General Assembly

Global Outlook:

Gold — Siemens Healthineers

Silver — Mercer

Innovation:

Gold — Ceridian

Silver — Intel Corp.

Managing Change:

Gold — University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine

Silver — Office of Information and Technology at the Department of Veterans Affairs

Partnership:

Gold — Baylor College of Medicine

Silver — MakeSpace

Recruiting:

Gold — SDI Gas LLC

Silver — Rochester Regional Health

Training:

Gold — AT&T Inc.

Silver — Choptank Transport Inc.

Vision:

Gold — WVU Medicine/University Health Associates

Silver — Brad’s Deals LLC

For more information about the Optimas Awards, please visit Workforce.com/Optimas.