Inventor Develops Water-Damage Prevention System (JMC-2026)

"We have had hot-water tanks rust through over the years, which caused a great deal of water damage in the house," said one of two inventors from Keavy, Ky. "We came up with this idea in order to prevent excess water damage."

They created a prototype for THE SQUEALER to detect leaks in hot water heaters caused by bursts or other problems. The system emits an audible signal to alert the owner of a problem. It also automatically shuts off the water supply. The device prevents water from causing excess damages, which helps save on repair and clean-up costs. In addition, the invention is also usable to protect laundry rooms from leaking washing machines.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 156-JMC-2026, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp