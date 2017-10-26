Chicago Stem Cell Treatment (855) 347-7836 Brain injuries are degenerative meaning they get worse over time. This treatment may be able to alter the path of a patient which might otherwise lead to CTE, dementia, or worse.

The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute, a Northwest suburban medical practice specializing in regenerative medicine for neurologic, orthopedic, autoimmune, and other conditions, reports that co-founder Terri Dallas-Prunskis, MD presented at the Powering Precision Health Summit 2017 (PPHS), in Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 25th at the historic Charles Hotel in Harvard Square. PPHS is designed to be the premiere forum for world-leading medical experts to unveil breakthrough medical research and collaborate on innovative medical techniques.

Inspired by her treatment of several former NFL players in her Chicago-area clinics, Dr. Dallas-Prunskis’ lecture suggests that specific forms of stem cell therapy may provide relief to patients who have experienced concussions, traumatic brain injury (TBI), or CTE. New biomarker technology allows for physicians and researchers to identify changes in blood chemistry linked to traumatic brain injury, which may provide a link into evaluating possible treatments such as stem cell therapy.

Dr. Dallas-Prunskis became interested in stem cell therapy as a treatment for brain injury after a patient (former NFL player) treated with stem cells for a knee and back injury reported improved brain function, decreased headaches, and balanced mood. Her research aims to deepen the understanding of biological and histological mechanisms underpinning these clinical results.

“When I first saw evidence of a link between stem cell therapy and recovery from concussions, one of my first patients was my son, who has had concussions in sports as a child and teenager. Although he’s been symptom free for several years and is living a productive life after graduating from Harvard, he may not be in the clear. Brain injuries are degenerative meaning they get worse over time. This treatment may be able to alter the path of a patient which might otherwise lead to CTE, dementia, or worse,” explained Dr. Dallas-Prunskis.

Terri Dallas-Prunskis, MD has been devoted to the practice and advancement of medicine for over 25 years. Before co-founding The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute and the Illinois Pain Institute with husband, Dr. John V. Prunskis, Dr. Dallas-Prunskis was recruited by the University of Chicago to develop and direct its comprehensive pain management center, where she was Chairman for seven years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Terri Dallas-Prunskis to the agenda. Dr. Dallas’ addition to our programming makes this year’s summit even more dynamic, helping attendees gain insights and new approaches to the way they work,” commented Kevin Hrusovsky, Quanterix Chairman & CEO, Founder of Powering Precision Health Summit.

