Social Standards Announces New Executive Hire

Social Standards, a leading business intelligence platform providing consumer insights and analytics, today announced that Mark Charkin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer to further develop and build their growing client portfolio. Charkin is a seasoned executive with nearly 20 years of digital business expertise. He has a consistent and successful track record of building and leading high caliber commercial organizations and models both domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining Social Standards, Charkin has held senior-level operator roles at high-profile companies such as MSN, Bebo, Brightroll, King Digital and The Exchange Lab. He has most recently been a senior advisor to several hyper growth companies including Snapchat, Jaunt VR and Gfycat. In addition to driving sales and marketing at Social Standards, Charkin will be instrumental in working with the company’s founders to evangelize existing customer success and expand market share.

“We’re thrilled to have Mark onboard as the newest member of our leadership team,” says Devon Bergman, CEO & Co-Founder at Social Standards. “His seasoned leadership skills and deep knowledge of the digital industry make him an incredibly valuable asset to our organization and will help to solidify Social Standards as the clear leader in social analytics”

“Social Standards has created a product that is incredibly unique and differentiated,” says Charkin. “By structuring all social data and linking to hard metrics, such as sales data, they provide brands with powerful business insights and the ability to do true comparative analytics. I’m unbelievably excited to be joining Devon and the team.”

ABOUT SOCIAL STANDARDS

Social Standards has created the next generation of market research tools to discover actionable business insights through objective analysis of social data. By taking a market vertical approach and integrating Nielsen sales data, Social Standards is quickly becoming the most trusted consumer voice measurement and marketing insights leader in industries such as Beverage Alcohol, Beauty, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Quick Serve Restaurants, and more.

Founded in 2015 by veterans from Dolby and Gracenote, Social Standards has raised funding from the Band of Angels, New York Angels, and has a strategic investment from their pioneer customer, e.l.f. Cosmetics. Social Standards is headquartered in Oakland, California.