ASI Audiology is celebrating its new office location in Osceola, Iowa at 405 ½ East McLane. Previously located at Homestead Assisted Living, ASI Audiology has been serving the Osceola community for over a decade and we are excited to expand to a newer and bigger location. Hearing loss is a condition which affects families and entire communities, and our staff is extremely capable and experienced at treating all situations.

If you feel like you or a loved one aren’t hearing as well as one should, please give us a call toll free at 800.458.4413. ASI Audiology has 29 locations in the Midwest and all of our doctors and hearing professionals are locals who live in the surrounding areas. Hearing tests are provided free of charge and anyone over the age of 50 is strongly encouraged to have their hearing checked once a year.

Owned by Dr. Michael Webb Au.D. from Red Oak, Iowa, ASI Audiology is a second generation family business and has been helping people in the Midwest to hear and understand since 1978. Dr. Webb received his Doctorate in Audiology from the University of California at San Diego and is well versed in the most current and advanced hearing diagnostic techniques. If you are interested in looking inside your own ear with a video otoscope or would like a special hearing test that measures hearing performance with hearing aids in your ears, please call to make an appointment at

our new office.

Our friendly staff are well versed in common hearing care and can easily schedule you for a free consultation. Our providers only make recommendations for hearing aids based on need and offer the lowest prices and most affordable options in the area. Make your appointment today by calling us at 800.458.4413 to begin hearing the way you were meant to!

