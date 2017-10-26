New Caring Transitions Serves Eastern Iowa

Christy Briggs and Jon Wessels "We help clients through a phase of life that isn’t always easy ... It’s about helping people navigate a difficult time and get to the next chapter in their lives."

Jon Wessels is pleased to announce that he just launched a new, local business designed to help ease the stress of life’s transitions – Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa.

Caring Transitions’ specially trained team can handle organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations, but the services are also perfect for busy families and individuals in need of assistance. Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa serves much of Eastern Iowa, including Dubuque, Dyersville, Manchester, Elkader, Decorah and Waukon in Iowa as well as Galena in Illinois.

“We help clients through a phase of life that isn’t always easy. We sit down with our clients to help them talk through what they’re facing and create a plan to meet their goals. Whether they end up needing Caring Transitions or not, we want them to feel good about their next steps. It’s about helping people navigate a difficult time and get to the next chapter in their lives,” Wessels said.

Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Wessels and his wife, Teresa, have two children and three grandchildren. In addition to the work he’s doing with Caring Transitions, Wessels has worked in the estate planning field since 1991. He realized the need for Caring Transitions through working with his estate clients.

“I’ve seen the issues people face as they go through a transition in their life – older adults getting ready to downsize, seniors wanting to pass their property onto the next generation, their kids trying to sell the house after their loved one has passed – it’s a lot to deal with, and can be overwhelming. I’ve known fellow Caring Transitions franchisee Kerri Shimp for a long time and, the more I learned about the business, the more I realized I wanted to be a part of it,” Wessels said.

An experienced businessman, Wessels has built three other businesses over the last 15 years. His loyal and long-time associate, Christy Briggs, will be helping him operate and manage Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa. Wessels and Briggs will not just be focused on providing the services Caring Transitions offers – they’re also looking at the big picture and planning for the future.

“Our goal with Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa is to build a business helping clients with a network of driven individuals who see the value of what we do and want Caring Transitions to thrive in their community. This business is about serving the community and making lives easier for our clients,” Wessels said.

Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa is insured and employees have been background checked. For additional information, call (866)513-1655, email JWessels(at)CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsEasternIowa.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.