Strategic Radiology member practice, Radiology Associates of North Texas, Fort Worth, Tex., was ranked the largest private radiology practice in the United States for the sixth consecutive year, numbering a total 180 full-time equivalent (FTE) radiologists. A total of 14 Strategic Radiology practice were among the 100 largest private radiology practices in Radiology Business Journal’s annual ranking.

“Size confers significant advantages in the current health care marketplace, but it also presents greater challenges,” said Arl Van Moore Jr, MD, FACR, CEO and chair, Strategic Radiology. “It takes a great deal of skill to effectively lead a large medical private practice, and Strategic Radiology practices have some of the best leadership in radiology.”

Since achieving the top ranking six years ago, Radiology Associates of North Texas (RANT) has grown from 122 (FTE) radiologists to 180 this year. David Phelps, MD, president of RANT, described the benefits of the private practice model in an interview with Radiology Business Journal: “Ultimately, patients are best cared for when the physicians who provide their care are in control of all aspects of their practice environment and are fully involved in making the decisions which affect patient care.”

Linda Wilgus, MBA, executive director of Northwest Radiology Network, a Strategic Radiology practice that ranked 43 on this year’s list, identified information technology (IT) expertise as a common ingredient of large successful private practices. “You have to have IT platforms and a level of sophistication that allows you to provide high-quality care,” Wilgus told RBJ. “If your pediatric cardiology radiologist needs to read this cardiac MR and he or she is sitting in another facility, you have to be able to get that image over there for that person to read.”

The 14 Strategic Radiology practices that ranked among the 100 largest private radiology practices are: RANT (1), Advanced Radiology Services, Grand Rapids, Mich. (3), University Radiology, East Brunswick, NJ (5), Austin Radiological Association, Austin, Tex. (8), Charlotte Radiology, Charlotte, NC (15), Inland Imaging, Spokane, Wash. (23), Central Illinois Radiological Associates, East Peoria, Ill. (27), Diversified Radiology of Colorado, Lakewood, Colo. (34), Northwest Radiology Network, Indianapolis, Ind. (42), Quantum Radiology, Atlanta, Ga. (45), Radiology Ltd., Tucson, Ariz. (57), Huron Valley Radiology, Ann Arbor, Mich. (74), Medical Center Radiology Group, Orlando, Fla. (75), Radiology Associates, Little Rock, Ark. (80).

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology is a national coalition of 23 private radiology practices representing more than 1,200 radiologists across the United States. Its goal is to achieve higher quality patient care and more cost-efficient medical imaging through shared data, clinical expertise, and sharing certain practice expenses.

