Ridge Iron™ has launched a Kickstarter campaign to begin production on its brand new Search and Rescue (SAR) Riggers Belt, a rugged American made expedition belt that allows users to secure vital equipment for ease of access and utility in some of the toughest environments imaginable. The innovative inner and outer belt set allow the equipment belt to be taken on and off without threading through a pants belt loops all while being securely attached to the person via the inner velcro belt set.

Developed through rigorous testing by former and current military personnel, world-class outdoor professionals, and first-responders, the SAR Belt features a double-layer belt system with a stiff inner liner to support large quantities of essential gear and an outer belt attached by tight-gripping velcro that is 1.5” belt-loop-friendly commonly found in popular denim jeans, work pants, and outdoor clothing.

The SAR Belt is a modern day utility belt that is ideal for search and rescue teams, first responders, law enforcement, military and outdoor professionals. When you think of innovation you don’t necessarily consider the belt, a product found in a majority of homes around the world, but the SAR belt has proven that in the toughest environments it provides professionals better access to their life-saving gear and provides reassurance that they can trust when they go to reach for those items, they’ll be there.

Production and delivery of the SAR Riggers Belt is set to begin in Q4 2017 and will ship world-wide.